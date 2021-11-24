A new agreement has been struck to improve finances at Murcia’s Corvera airport and persuading more travellers to use it.

The COVID pandemic severely impacted services using the facility which was opened in January 2019.

Prior to the pandemic, flight service numbers were lower than those at the previous San Javier location.

San Javier was more convenient for international travellers and expats with homes around the Mar Menor and further afield like on the southern Costa Blanca.

Corvera operator, Aena, has now reached a deal with the Murcia government to make changes to its initial contract due to the current economic situation.

The alterations include cutting fees for carriers until pre-pandemic economic conditions are restored.

In December 2020, the Murcia government gave Aena €2.6 million to help them deal with the impact of the pandemic.

Aena’s General Director, Javier Marin, said: “Corvera is in a very good position to boost its connectivity.”

“It is a modern airport, with great capacity and safe from a health perspective as accredited by the ACI (Airport Council International).”

Marin referred to working closely with Murcia authorities to ‘reactivate and increase the visibility of Murcia as a destination’.

READ MORE:-