IT BRINGS new meaning to the term ‘haute cuisine’; A new restaurant has opened in a Madrid skyscraper to become the highest dining establishment in all of Spain.

All photos curtesy of Elkar.

Elkar opened this week on the 33 rd floor of the Torre Emperador in the capital’s business district at the northern end of the Paseo de la Castellana.







Diners can enjoy panoramic views through floor to ceiling windows of the city stretching below them to the snow-dusted mountains of the sierra beyond.

The restaurant, whose name means ‘together’ in Basque, is probably not the place to take a date who suffers from vertigo as tables are located at 160 metres above ground level.

The chefs performing their culinary magic.

But its location promises to be a lure for Instagrammers as much as for foodies drawn by the promise of exquisite dishes designed by celebrity Basque chefs Sergio Ortiz de Zarate and Beñat Ormaetxea who have teamed up in the kitchen at Elkar.

READ ALSO: