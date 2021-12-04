CHRISTMAS markets in Spain might not boast the snow of more northern climes, but the crafts and delicacies will still sprinkle your December with a little winter magic.

With so much to choose from, we’ve put together a list of the 15 most-unmissable Christmas markets across nine cities in Spain alongside their opening dates, times and restrictions.

A number of famous markets are not yet up and running, so we’ve handpicked the ones that are 100% open for business.

The Mercado de Navidad de Plaza Mayor is the premier Christmas market in Madrid. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

1. Madrid

Mercado de Navidad de Plaza Mayor

WHAT: Spain’s 15th-century central Plaza Mayor becomes home to 104 wooden huts offering traditional crafts, gifts, musical instruments, sweet treats, decorations and joke items in preparation for Spain’s April Fools’ Day on 28th December. This 100-year-old fair the most popular of Christmas markets in Madrid.

WHERE: Plaza Mayor, Madrid, 28012

DATES: November 26 – December 31

TIMES: Friday, Saturday and Holiday Eve: 10am -10pm. Sunday to Thursday: 10am – 9pm.

WEBSITE: https://navidadplazamayor.jimdo.com/

Feria Mercado de Artesanía de la Comunidad de Madrid

WHAT: Some 155 separate stands will display the finest artisanal arts and crafts from the Madrid region, including ceramics, pottery, jewellery, hatters, games, glass-blowers, tailors, goldsmiths, leather goods and engravers.

WHERE: Paseo de Recoletos, 28014

DATES: December 1 – December 30

TIMES: Unavailable. Check website.

WEBSITE: www.comunidad.madrid/actividades/2021/feria-mercado-artesania-comunidad-madrid

The Fira de Santa Llúcia Christmas market in Barcelona is over 200 years old. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2. Barcelona

Fira de Santa Llúcia

WHAT: The oldest Christmas market in Barcelona, the Fira de Santa Llúcia began in 1786 selling paper and ceramic manger figurines for Nativity scene decorations. Over 300 stalls sell everything tree decorations, mistletoe, handicrafts, accessories, toys and more.

WHERE: Avinguda de la Catedral

DATES: November 26 – December 23

TIMES: 10am – 9pm.

WEBSITE: https://en.firadesantallucia.cat/

Fira de Nadal a la Sagrada Familia

WHAT: Located in the gardens of the iconic Sagrada Familia, this 60-year-old Christmas market features around 100 stalls selling decorations, Nativity scenes, crafts, clothes, accessories and Christmas delicacies.

WHERE: Basílica de la Sagrada Familia

DATES: November 27 – December 23

TIMES: 10am – 9pm

WEBSITE: https://firanadalsagradafamilia.com/

Fira de Reis de la Gran Vía

WHAT: This Christmas markets features 140 stands selling non-food products, such as arts & crafts, decorations, gifts and lasts longer than the others, until 6th January.

WHERE: Gran Via de Les Corts Catalanes

DATES: December 18 – January 6

TIMES: Monday to Friday: 10am – 10pm. Weekends and holidays: 10am – 12am.

WEBSITE: https://firareisgranviabcn.com/

The main Christmas Markets in Valencia will take place at the Plaça de l’Ajuntament and the Mercado de Colón. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

3. Valencia

Feria de Artesania

WHAT: A small Christmas market celebrating Christmas decorations and handicrafts from 24 stalls in the centre of Valencia, alongside an ice-skating rink, carousel and a special lights show every hour.

WHERE: Plaça de l’Ajuntament

DATES: December 3 – January 9

TIMES: 10:30am – 2pm / 4:30pm – 9pm.

WEBSITE: n/a.

Mercat del Nadal

WHAT: A special artisanal market held inside Valencia’s iconic Mercado de Colon, with 14 top designer and craftspeople. From December 3–13 extra stalls selling figures and decorations for building your own Nativity scene will be available.

WHERE: Mercado de Colon.

DATES: December 13 – January 5

TIMES: 11am – 2pm / 5pm – 9pm

WEBSITE: https://mercadocolon.es/noticias-y-eventos/

You can find Christmas fare at the Parque de Malaga this December. Photo: Malaga Turismo

4. Malaga

Mercadillo Parque de Malaga

WHAT: The main Christmas market in Malaga, here you can find artisanal products, toys, leather goods, jewellery, clothes, delicacies, turron and joke items in preparation for Spain’s April Fools’ Day on December 28.

WHERE: Parque de Malaga

DATES: November 30 – January 6

TIMES: 11am – 8pm

WEBSITE: http://www.malagaturismo.com/es/site/navidad/paginas/mercadillo-parque-de-malaga/567

There are two main Christmas markets in Granada, one of which is held in the iconic Plaza de Bib-Rambla in Granada. Photo: Ayto Granada

5. Granada

Mercado de Navidad

WHAT: This market, in an old square dating back to Moorish times, features around 70 stalls selling all kinds of Spanish arts and crafts, gifts, decorations and delicacies.

WHERE: Plaza de Bib-Rambla (Nativity decorations). Fuente de las Batallas (arts and crafts).

DATES: December 1 – January 6

TIMES: 11am – 2pm / 5pm – 9:30pm

WEBSITE: http://www.granadatur.com/navidad/

Nativity scenes are hugely popular in Spain, and the Feria del Belén is one of the best Christmas markets in Spain to buy figurines and decorations. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

6. Seville

Feria del Belen

WHAT: This Christmas market in Seville is dedicated to figurines, decorations and ornaments to create the perfect Nativity scene, or belen in Spanish, through some 30 stalls. Seville also has a large 80,000 m2 area filled with attractions, a ferris wheel, an ice-skating rink and other activities at the Muelle de las Delicias.

WHERE: Avenida de la Constitución, 41001

DATES: November 5 – December 23

TIMES: Monday to Friday: 10:30am – 2pm / 5pm – 9pm. Weekends and holidays: 11am – 3pm / 6:30pm – 9:30 pm.

WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/feriadelbelendesevilla/

The Mercadillo at the Plaza del Pilar is the most iconic Christmas market in Zaragoza. Photo: Ayto Zaragoza

7. Zaragoza

Mercadillo Navideño Plaza del Pilar

WHAT: A wonderful Christmas market in Zaragoza, selling clothes, gifts, handicrafts, delicacies and artisanal products from 25 stalls.

WHERE: Plaza del Pilar

DATES: December 4 – January 9

TIMES: Monday to Friday: 10am – 10pm. Weekends and holidays: 10am – 12am.

WEBSITE: n/a

The Feria de Santo Tomás is only held on one day, but is the most popular Christmas market in Bilbao. Photo: Turismo Euskadi

8. Bilbao

Feria de Santo Tomas

WHAT: This one-day Christmas fair in the capital of the Basque Country boasts 300 stalls and caters to thousands of people on the feast day of Saint Thomas, December 21. With traditional events, handicrafts, delicacies, local foods, farm animals and local wines.

WHERE: Between Al Arenal and Plaza Nueva

DATES: December 21

TIMES: n/a

WEBSITE: https://turismo.euskadi.eus/es/agenda/feria-de-santo-tomas/aa30-12375/es/

The biggest Christmas market in alicante will take place on the Paseo Federico Soto. Photo: Ayto Alicante.

9. Alicante

Mercadillo de Artesania Navideña

WHAT: This traditional Christmas market in Alicante will offer a range of handicrafts, decorations and traditional Christmas fare to accompany a range of other attractions in Alicante, including the world’s tallest belen, concerts and events for children.

WHERE: Paseo Federico Soto

DATES: December 1 – January 6

TIMES: 10am – 3pm / 5pm – 11pm.

WEBSITE: https://www.feriamedieval.es/ferias-y-mercados-medievales-en-comunidad-valenciana/ferias-y-mercados-medievales-en-alicante/alicante-programa-de-navidad/

