A MASS vaccination point is being quickly set up at a Torrevieja shopping centre with a “no appointment necessary” message to all people needing their jab in the fight against Covid-19.

People who may need a booster jab have been invited to La Zenia Shopping Centre on Tuesday, December 7.

Torrevieja Health Department has established the facility for citizens to receive their jab without prior appointment, because of concerns over the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

The ‘open-invite’ to anyone over 11 years of age will take place all day, between 10am and 8pm.

The town’s health team reported that throughout Spain, the accumulated incidence of the new Coronavirus will soon exceed the threshold of high risk.

The short-term outlook ahead of the Christmas and Three Kings seasons, was described as “not too promising”, in terms of increasing numbers of positive cases, hospital admissions and new isolated variants.

In light of current studies that reveal a loss of protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection from 3-6 months after full vaccination, the Health Department are asking that the unvaccinated to go to La Zenia, “for the good of themselves and everyone.”

READ MORE: Experts optimistic Spain will avoid sixth coronavirus wave