JUST months after Spain’s culinary whizz kid David ‘Dabiz’ Muñoz was voted ‘Best Chef in the World’ he has upped the price of a tasting menu at his three-Michelin-starred restaurant DiverXo to an eye-watering €365.

The ‘enfant terrible’ of Spain’s restaurant scene has raised the price of a meal at his famous restaurant by almost than 50% and tables are already sold out.

Muñoz unveiled the price change which will take effect from January, on December 1.

In a post on Instagram, he said: ‘DiverXo 2022: More unique, freer, more radical, more creative and on the edge of flavor.’

He added: “In search of our best version and pushing the boundaries; in search of the best DiverXo possible, we want to fly as high as we can imagine.”

Reservations for January sold out within hours despite the price rising from €250 for the set menu, that doesn’t include wine.

The 41 year-old is one of the most exciting chef’s in the world and scooped the top prize in The Best Chef Awards 2021, in Amsterdam, in September.

“What comes to me, comes to Madrid, which to me is one of the most exciting cities in the world today for gastronomy,” said the chef who changed his name from David to Dabiz.

The chef, when the Olive Press visited the restaurant after he gained his first Michelin star in 2013.

During the pandemic Muñoz launched a successful takeaway service GoXo offering food from his restaurant in Madrid and then expanded to Barcelona.

And for those who don’t have the deep pockets required to secure a table at DiverXo, during the Christmas season, Muñoz is taking his cuisine to a food truck in Madrid for a much more affordable price.

The food truck, which will be parked outside El Corte Ingles on Madrid’s Paseo de Castellana throughout the Christmas season, offers two types of cheeseburgers with a whopping price tag of €15.50 each.

David Muñoz burger with puffed rice from the food truck in Madrid.

But these aren’t ordinary hamburgers; one comes with puffed rice and the other with Yakisoba noodles.

Muñoz has also designed Christmas treats that are available through the Gourmet Club of El Corte Ingles. He has created two different versions of a ‘Roscon de Reyes’ (a traditional Christmas cake in Spain) as well as varieties of turrones – the Spanish nougat popular throughout the festive season.

