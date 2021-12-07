CHASING TIME, by Thomas Reilly, an emotional mixture of contemporary fiction and magical realism, is a gripping suspense novel of cinematic scope.

Could Spanish olive oil provide the key to unlock the cure for a deadly disease? Follow history professor Tony Lucas as he travels from America to the lush olive groves of Andalucia on a chase that spans distance and time to save his stricken wife.

Tony has uncovered clues that span the ages, but will he solve the mystery in time? CHASING TIME is a Literary Titan Gold Award winner and recipient of several five-star reviews.

Grab your copy today and enjoy the chase·

