A Benidorm hospitality association claims the mandatory use of the COVID-19 passport inside bars and restaurants is driving away customers.

COBRECA president, Pablo Gonzalez, told the ABC newspaper that his members view it as ‘coercion’.

He said his trade is being ‘manipulated and mistreated as a profession by imposing police-style activity with customers’.

“Regular customers have lost their temper and said they will not return,“ he observed.

PABLO GONZALEZ

The passport was introduced in the Valencian Community on Saturday and will be enforced for all indoor hospitality venues with a capacity of 50 and over until at least January 3.

Attacking the Valencia government, Pablo Gonzalez, told ABC: “We are and continue to be the sector most mistreated by political decisions during the pandemic.”

“Hospitality is a sector of happiness where we don’t ask about people’s political beliefs, whether they are single or not; or whether they are ill,” reflected Gonzalez.

“We feel coerced as we either apply the passport or face more restrictions.”

Gonzalez mentioned some issues caused by the COVID passport.

“Group reservations have led to walkouts as one guest does not have a passport and they go elsewhere with a capacity of less than 50.”

Gonzalez added that time is ‘wasted’ by staff having to ask people for certificates and identification, leading to slower service and ‘complaints from other tables’ over delays.

READ MORE:-