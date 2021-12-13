BELGIAN artist Dieter de Greef will be the focus of a new exhibition in Malaga.

Der tod und das mädchen (Death and the maiden) Image: CAC Malaga

More than 200 works, which he has produced over four years specifically for Malaga’s Centre of Contemporary Art will be on show until February 20.

Image: CAC Malaga

The works are a mixture of surrealism, comedic, neo-expressionism, all reflecting on happiness, love and unsatisfied desires.

Image: CAC Malaga

Coup de théâtre is inspired by the internet, where the artist obtains photos of women to whom he wants to give ‘another life and another identity’, in the form of original art.

