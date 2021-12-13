GUARDIA Civil officers rescued a woman who accidentally slipped into the sea in Torrevieja.

The incident happened on Saturday evening in a rocky area known as the Piscinas Naturales by the Paseo Maritimo Juan Aparicio.

PISCINAS NATURALES (Torrevieja Ayuntamiento Image)

People heard cries for help from the woman, 44, who was trapped by strong currents.

Two Guardia Civil officers jumped into the sea to help her.

She lost consciousness after suffering several injuries include a wound to her head.

She was taken ashore and transferred to Torrevieja Hospital.

None of the officers were injured during the rescue,

A Guardia spokesman said that falls in rocky sea areas can easily end in tragedy due to the terrain and the difficulty in executing a rescue operation.

