THE number of areas where a COVID-19 passport is needed to gain access could be enlarged in the Valencian Community.

Entry to indoor hospitality businesses with a capacity of 50 or more people is currently dependant on customers producing an EU COVID certificate.

The measure, introduced on December 4, also applies to people visiting patients in hospitals and care home residents.

Valenican president, Ximo Puig, said this Wednesday that the regional government is ‘studying expanding the number of places in which the passport will be required’.

Puig did not say what kind of expansion he was looking at, but he ruled out using the passport in shops.

The region has approval from the Valencian Superior Court to use COVID passports until January 4 for sectors that it had previously designated.

Ximo Puig said: “The passport generates a permanent reminder that the virus is still there and creates safer spaces because the unvaccinated spread the virus more.”

The Valencian leader added that he will be meeting this Wednesday with a group of ‘experts’ who are advising him on pandemic strategy and health measures.

He stressed there are ‘no plans’ to tighten up restrictions or to return to local or regional curfews imposed earlier this year.

As of Tuesday, there were 735 hospitalisations caused by COVID-19 in the Valencian Community, with over a hundred patients in ICUs.

