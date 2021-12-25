BRAVE Brits can take a plunge this Boxing Day with the annual Saint George Charity swim.

To raise much-needed funds, the charity are organising the festive frolic in the ocean, with COVID measures in place.

This will be the seventh year of the Boxing Day swim and anyone is welcome to join from 1pm in Sabinillas.

Participants can meet up at the fisherman’s statue and those that don’t fancy taking the plunge are encouraged to come and show their support.

Brave paddlers will be rewarded with an O’Callaghan’s bacon sandwich after their dip with entry costing just €5.

Every cent raised from the chilly charity work will go straight to the Children’s Gift Campaign, the Estepona Social Kitchen Christmas Dinner and the ‘Feed a Family Campaign’ by The Duquesa Charitable Society.

And if you want to raise some extra cash for the good cause, sponsorship forms are available from The Bookshop, St George Charity Shop or O’Callaghans.

Or to donate now head to: www.gofundme.com/f/stgeorgexmas2021

