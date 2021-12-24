RYANAIR says its temporarily suspending more than 80 routes in and out of Spain during January.

The budget carrier blames COVID-19 travel restrictions as well as the spread of the Omricon variant.

Fully-vaccinated travellers to and from the UK now have to take a series of costly PCR tests and self-isolate when they return home.

International routes as well as domestic Ryanair services have been cut.

Palma in Mallorca will see the biggest single number of cancellations with ten routes mothballed.

Three go from Menorca and two from Ibiza.

The Valencian Community sees nine services curtailed out of Valencia Airport and eight from Alicante-Elche Airport.

Castellon Airport also loses a connection.

The airline though will still operate 89 routes out of the Valencia region.

20 flights are suspended across three Canary Island airports and six each in Andalucia at Malaga and Sevilla.

Ryanair has revised its loss forecast in the current financial year ending on March 31.

It now projects a loss of up to €450 million compared to its previous pre-Omicron prediction of a maximum deficit of €200 million.

It’s referenced travel bans on UK holidaymakers to France and Germany as a factor as well as Morocco’s decision to close its borders until the New Year.

Ryanair announced earlier this month that all of its Moroccan services had been suspended until February at the earliest.

