A SMORGASBORD of sugar cube houses perch on the rolling hills of Casares. Situated amongst woodland on a 1,427ft high cliff, the pueblo blanco is quaint and peaceful.

CUTE: The cluster of casas in Casares

The charming town has long attracted A-list Hollywood visitors, including Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The pair were spotted by local artist David Espana opposite the town hall when visiting from nearby 5-star resort Finca Cortesin.

After a journey up the winding Spanish countryside, visitors can leave their cars in the free parking lot on Calle Guardia Civil, which is opposite a spectacular viewpoint.

WOW: Viewpoint on Calle Guardia Civil

From there, either eat in the hillside Restaurante Sarmiento for Andulucian gastronomy or wander down into the heart of the town.

A 12th century Moorish fort, the picturesque pueblo is perfect to stroll around before eating at one of its few but fantastic restaurants.

In the main square, Plaza de Espana, is Antiguo Bar Nuevo offering a selection of tapas and taverna classics. On the way, keep an eye out for the neoclassical Carlos III fountain.

HISTORY: Casares castle

For sightseeing, climb uphill to the remains of Casares castle. There is much to explore atop the 13th century Arab fort, including the Iglesia de la Encarnacion and Blas Infante Cultural Centre.

After a sufficient fill of culture we suggest hurtling back down the hillside to Playa de la Sala in Casares Costa to chill out in the sun with a well earned ice cream.

UNDISTURBED: Peace and quiet at Playa de la Sal

