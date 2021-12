Penthouse El Vergel / Verger, Alicante 1 beds 1 baths € 115,000

The apartment with a large bedroom, an open kitchen, a living-dining room with access to the large terrace and a bathroom, takes place in a very well-kept urbanization with a swimming pool, garden and paddle tennis court and parking space. The Mediterranean-style decoration of the property with lots of light and joy. Beautiful mountain views just 800 m from the sandy beach. Nearby: shops, restaurants, shopping center, hospital.[IW]… See full property details