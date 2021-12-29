VALENCIAN HEALTH authorities have published an interactive map that shows which Alicante municipalities have been hit most by Coronavirus.

It shows the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in each area, the standard by which most people relate to the pandemic.

This data is taken into account by the Government when increasing restrictions in municipalities across the province.

The rates are assessed by the number of positive PCR cases in the last 14 days divided by the number of inhabitants of the municipality and multiplied by 100,000.

INTERACTIVE: Click on the map to view the Covid data in your municipality

NOTE : This map is updated with Ministry of Health data every Tuesday and Friday.

Interestingly, municipalities in the north of the province have healthier figures.

Some 22 towns have had no incidences in the last two weeks, including Tarbena, Bollula and Guadalest.

The popular tourist destination of Guadalest in particular, has had no deaths or incidences at all since the start of the pandemic.

In the south of the province, only the villages of Hondon de los Frailes and Daya Vieja have been Covid-free in the last fortnight.

