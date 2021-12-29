MURCIA’S HoyTu hospitality group says people frustrated with regional COVID restrictions are chartering coaches to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Costa Blanca.

HoyTu president, Jesus Jiminez, has predicted a worse New Year’s Eve for hospitality than last year due to early closing rules.

Rising COVID cases have seen the Murcia government impose a 1.00 am to 6.00 am closure for non-essential businesses.

That means an early curtailment for this Friday night’s New Year celebrations.

Jiminez claims that people are looking elsewhere, including crossing the border into the Valencian Community which has no curbs on hospitality hours.

HOYTU’S JESUS JIMINEZ (HoyTu image)

Jesus Jiminez said: “Buses are being chartered in Murcia City and across the region to celebrate the New Year on the Orihuela Costa where all-night opening is permitted.”

“Contagions will not be avoided as people will continue to meet at home or in the garden, or simply travel to other regions.”

Jiminez added that some Murcia hospitality businesses are trying to get their New Year’s Eve parties started earlier than normal in the afternoon.

“The current restrictions have all been improvised and their effects will be harsh for the hospitality sector, which is not being given financial compensation, “ he concluded.

