A MAN, 42, was arrested after a spate of robberies at hotels and restaurants on the Costa del Sol.

The suspect is being held in Estepona after he was arrested in connection with five robberies in the area between November 14 and 23.

Police believe all the incidents are linked as they all occurred in the early hours of the morning and a similar break in technique was used each time.

The thief forced doors open and stole cash and electrical goods including televisions, stereos and speakers.

The 42-year-old was arrested at a bar close to where all the robberies took place.

After the arrest, officers searched his home and uncovered the stolen items as well as a gasoline cutter and an air compressor.

The arrested man, who was charged with a total of five robberies, is awaiting an appearance in the Court of Instruction number Four of Estepona.

READ ALSO: