DETECTIVES have launched an investigation after a woman was violently attacked with a wrench on Wednesday. 

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was left with serious head injuries. 

Cops were called to Guadalhorce industrial estate in Malaga after receiving reports that a woman had been assaulted and had her bags stolen.  

Emergency services rushed to the scene and found a 38-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood on Calle Gerald Brenan. 

The woman, who was reportedly working as a prostitute,  had serious head injuries including several cuts to the head and face. 

She was rushed to hospital and has since been discharged after receiving treatment for her injuries.

A 45-year-old man from Spain was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery.

