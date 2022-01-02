

SIGHTSEERS to the popular Sohail Castle got a shock on Saturday when they looked over the bridge at the mouth of the River Fuengirola.

They spotted dozens of dead fish floating in the water.

The bodies of the large fish – believed to be mullet – could be seen all along the river stretching as far as the Myramar shopping complex.

An investigation is under way this weekend to try to find out what killed the fish.

SAD SIGHT: These fish under the bridge have had their chips. By David Anderson

Before the Christmas rains came, the fish were seen happily swimming along in huge shoals and folk regularly fed them, usually dropping bread from the bridges.

The only problem the mullet had were the stalking beady-eyed egrets . . . and some of the fish soon had their chips!

About five years ago there was a major clean up of the river bank and the area was beautifully landscaped – attracting a wide variety of birds and creatures.

The diggers moved in to make the popular spot more attractive and healthier for the wildlife, the people – and the fish.

Regular visitor Margaret Ramsay, from Tyne and Wear said today: “I got a real shock when I looked over the bridge – and there were dead fish as far as the eye could see.

“It’s such a shame as the area has become a safe haven for wildlife.”

Margaret added: “I come to Spain every year and everytime I visit this spot, I always bring the odd slice of bread to feed the fish.

“There were many shoals and some of the fish were absolutely gigantic. It’s so sad.”

