THE ‘Three Wise Men of the East’ will arrive in Orihuela this Wednesday to distribute gifts to boys and girls of the municipality

But as well as parading for the public of Orihuela city, a separate event is also being held on Orihuela Costa.

IMAGE CREDIT: Orihuela City Council

Their Majesties of the East, Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar, will arrive at 11am, where they will be received by the mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana.

They will be ceremoniously handed the keys to the city, in the Gabriel Miró Glorieta.

POPULAR: La Zenia Boulevard

The official reception will then take place, albeit socially-distanced to comply with Covid regulations.

Later that evening at 6.45pm, the Three Kings will depart on horseback, riding along Las Espeñetas with their usual fanfare.

For those who can’t make the event, it will be streamed live on the Orihuela City Council Facebook page.

Down on Orihuela Costa, the cavalcade will start at 5pm, departing from the Plaza Antonio Vicea heading through Calle Pablo Picasso, Calle Nicolás de Bussi, Calle Dalí and Calle Jade, to a stage set up inside La Zenia Boulevard shopping centre.

Here, the reception of the Three Kings will take place.

The Councilor for Festivities, Mariola Rocamora, proclaimed that: “we are going to ensure that all security measures are respected at all times allowing the little ones to enjoy the show that we have prepared for this year full of light, music and illusion.”