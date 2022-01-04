SOME €16 million for dozens of flood defence projects in Vega Baja has finally arrived with local authorities in the area.

Plans approved for all 27 municipalities have been announced, part of the Vega Renhace (Reborn Land) Plan.

Emergency rainwater drainage and various retention systems are to protect this particularly flat part of Costa Blanca, known for its rich soil and propensity for localised flooding.

DEVASTATION: Flood damage in 2019

With an element of understatement, Public Works spokesman, Arcadi Spain, explained the transfer of money as “an important step.”

During a visit to Rafal this week, he stressed the importance of continuing to act in two fundamental areas.

Those being the economic development of the Vega Baja and organising the distribution of finance for the various projects.

He said, “The Vega Baja is a fundamental region for the Valencian Community, which for many years has not received the necessary investments.”

“After DANA (the fatal floods of September 2019) residents and authorities learned that investment is necessary to prevent the effects of torrential rains, while helping the economy and generating employment.”

Rafal itself will have some €400,000 to spend on such plans, including an outlet collector for excess rainwater in the drainage network at the town’s industrial park.

Additionally, the streets of Hermanos Rodríguez, Dr. Antonio Mazón and Calle de la Hispanidad will have drainage improved.

The mayor of Rafal, Manuel Pineda, said: “[The money] is essential to avoid the serious consequences we suffered in our town and in the Vega Baja.”

READ MORE:

– Flood prevention committee visits the last of all 27 municipalities in devastated Vega Baja on Spain’s Costa Blanca

– Roman Map shows flood-hit regions of the Costa Blanca were part of the Med 2,000 years ago