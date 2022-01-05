TWO cousins died after a roof collapsed onto them at a Gijon school this Wednesday.

They were doing ceiling repair work this morning at the San Vicente Paul college in the Asturias region coastal city.

The roof suddently collapsed at around 11.30 am, with the two workers, aged 38 and 40, trapped under the debris.

Two of their colleagues were slightly injured.

One theory behind what caused the accident is a beam giving way during the ceiling maintenance.

Firefighters recovered the first body at around 3.00 pm and the second was located 90 minutes later.

Work had begun on Monday on removing nine metres of plasterboard from one of the school ceilings.

The three-storey building was otherwise unoccupied as the school’s 690 students and staff are on a holiday break until January 10.

Police have cordoned off the area in Gijon city centre.