A new single-day record for new COVID-19 cases has been reported in the Valencian Community this Wednesday(January 5).

The regional health ministry declared 12,043 new infections, beating the previous daily high of 9,579 on January 26, 2021.

On January 5 last year, 3,930 cases were reported in the region, which means that today’s total is over three times higher.

The big difference is that vaccinations have suppressed hospitalisations and death rates.

1,069 people are in Valencian region hospitals due to COVID-19 with 178 in ICUs.

No hospitalisation figures were announced last year on January 5 but on January 7, a then-daily record of 2,254 admissions was reported, meaning that this Wednesday’s numbers are over 50% lower than a year ago.

ICU cases at the same time in 2021 were 60% higher, with many admissions today attributed to unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated people.

24 deaths were notified this Wednesday compared to 85 fatalities a year ago.

