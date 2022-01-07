SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has told a political gathering that the country is ‘better prepared to deal with COVID-19’ than a year ago.

He added that ‘we are going to have to learn to live with it as we do with other viruses’.

Speaking on Friday at a meeting of the PSOE Federal Committee, Sanchez predicted big infection rises in the next week caused by the Omicron variant, but with less severe consequences compared to last winter.

“The high infection numbers are not translating into an exponential increase in hospitalisations and ICU admissions,” he stated.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need for people to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination protects us against contagion and the spread of the disease, with most cases of infection coming from asymptomatic people.”

Sanchez said the current strategy will continue, combing vaccinations with personal protection involving a ‘massive use’ of masks.

“Thanks to science, institutional unity, and the spirit of resistance and solidarity of Spanish society, we will face this new COVID variant with greater guarantees,” he remarked.

