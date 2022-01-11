A court has ordered the Valencian Ministry of Health to compensate 150 Alicante health workers who did not have any the correct PPE equipment in the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alicante court says doctors, nurses, and health support staff are entitled to compensation amounts varying between €5,000 and €49,180 for ‘personal and moral damages’.

There has been no comment from the Valencian government or Health Ministry.

It’s presumed that an appeal will be launched against the ruling.

The lawsuit was filed against the regional Health Ministry by the Sindicato Medico(Medical Union).

It claimed compensation on behalf of 150 Alicante area members for the ‘non-compliance’ of the Ministry for not providing safety protection between March and May 2020.

The Alicante court ruling obliges each worker to get €5,000 if ‘they were forced to work without adequate protection elements’.

The payout is €15,000 for ‘each workers who had to go into isolation if they were in contact with anybody infected with COVID-19’.

A €35,000 payment is ordered for any worker ‘infected with COVID-19 but who did not require hospital admission’.

Any health worker who did catch the coronavirus and was hospitalised will get the highest amount of €49,180.

The Sindicato Medico says that it is pleased by the recognition the court has given its members and pointing out the ‘negligent attitude towards health and safety’ of health workers.

Similar claims have been filed in other courts in the Valencian Community.

