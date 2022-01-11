VALENCIAN president, Ximo Puig, says that he expects COVID-19 infection rates to fall soon and has again ruled out introducing new restrictions.

Despite soaring coronavirus cases, hospital admissions in the Valencian Community are more than 50% lower than this time last year and death rates are 75% fewer.

Speaking this Tuesday on a visit to Caudete de las Fuentes, Ximo Puig, said: “If the same thing happens in Spain as in South Africa and other countries with the Omicron variant, then there may be a fairly rapid and significant decrease in cases.”

Puig observed that modelling based on other countries suggested that the peak of the sixth wave may be achieved ‘in the next week’.

Referring specifically to the Valencian Community, Puig commented: “It is true that there is a greater number of infections but the hospital situation is quite stabilised and that measures introduced a year ago do not apply as though its more contagious, the Omicron variant is fortunately less lethal”.

Echoing the views of Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, who suggested the pandemic may be moving to an endemic classification, Ximo Puig said: “In principle I don’t see any strategic changes but we must look at how we treat this pandemic if it becomes an endemic.”

