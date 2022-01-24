EMERGENCY services rescued a British couple after one of them suffered an injury close to a popular viewpoint in hills above Benidorm.

The Brits, both aged 70, had hiked on Saturday to the ‘Benidorm Cross’ on top of the Sierra Helada to enjoy some spectacular views of the area.

BENIDORM CROSS(Benidorm Ayuntamiento image)

They got into trouble 100 metres away from the top next to the path down to Albir.

The woman had suffered a suspected fractured right ankle and could not move as night fell.

Emergency services were called at 8.29 pm and Benidorm Policia Local officers located the Brits.

STRETCHERED DOWN

A Benidorm fire crew took the injured woman on a special stretcher 500 metres down the path to a Cruz Roja ambulance that transferred her to hospital.

