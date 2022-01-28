TV heart-throb Ricky Merino has told the Olive Press how he fell in love with British presenter Davina McCall the minute he set eyes on her.

The actor, who has been presenting the dating show The Language of Love, revealed how they hit it off immediately.

“It was love at first sight and we really connected from the beginning,” he explained.

He added working with McCall on the Channel4 programme filmed on the Costa del Sol was a ‘dream come true’.

“She was very funny and I really love her,” he continued about his time working on the reality game show, set near the white village of Casares.

Language Of Love Ch4 with Davina McCall & Ricky Merino. Photo courtesy Ch4

“She made things very easy for me. I met her online one month before we started filming and then I met her in Malaga two days before we began.”

Getting a unique understanding of how foreign nationalities bond, the Spanish X Factor winner was particularly impressed with the importance of music.

“One of the universal languages that really helps with love is music,” he explained.

“You don’t need to speak the same language to fall in love. You don’t need to understand every single word to feel the connection, music is universal.”

The show sees a dozen British and Spanish youngsters thrown together in a beautiful farmhouse, where they hope to find love without speaking the same language.

But Ricky explained that the Spanish men were a bit much for the British girls.

“They don’t care if they are going to be rejected,” he said. “Brits are more polite and respect space, while in Spain it’s like an invasion. We want your space.”

Davina and Ricky on the Costa del Sol. Photo courtesy Ch4

He added: “The British girls were really a bit overwhelmed.”

He continued: “Spanish people are very close, very passionate. We love touching each other. We speak very loudly and we are too much”.

Coming from Mallorca, Merino started learning English from a young age.

“I met a lot of English people there so I’ve personally never felt the language barrier,” added the star, who is currently starring in a musical version of Ghost, in Madrid.

The Language of Love airs on Tuesdays at 10pm on Channel 4.

