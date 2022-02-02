A father has been jailed for 12 years after being convicted of systematically sexually abusing his daughter for over a decade.

The 53-year-old man from Monovar got his daughter pregnant in a drunken assault when he was 14.

A sentencing hearing at Alicante Provincial Court barred him from any contact with the victim for 15 years.

Judges also ordered him to pay €50,000 in damages to his daughter, and when he is eventually released from prison, he cannot take any job that involves any regular interaction with children for 18 years.

The girl’s sexual abuse started when she was aged five and continued on a regular basis.

The father admitted at his trial that nine years later, in the summer of 2019, he was drunk and went into his daughter’s bedroom where she was watching television.

She railed back against his predatory advances but then raped her, leading to her pregnancy.

The assailant claimed ‘it was the first time he did it’ and that the ‘situation got out of hand’.

Alicante judges praised the victim who said the assaults had gone on for years.

They highlighted the ‘fortitude’ and ‘maturity’ of her testimony as she catalogued what she went through for over a decade.

