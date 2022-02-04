AN Elche dog napper has struck again at the same farm in the Atzavares area of the municipality.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested by the Policia Local just three weeks after stealing two dogs from the property.

The dog owner told police there was a gap in the farm fence which allowed his animal to be taken in a return visit by the thief.

Officers went straight to his home as the chief suspect following early January’s incident and discovered the missing dog.

He claimed that he ‘found it walking around the countryside’.

The animal’s description matched that given by its owner and a microchip scan confirmed its identity.

On January 2, the Policia Local and Guardia Civil arrested the same man over dog thieving after he was spotted walking two dogs around Atzavares.

The eye-witness was a friend of the farmer that the dogs belonged to and reported the sighting.

The farmer was filing a complaint with the Guardia in Santa Pola, when they reunited him with his animals.