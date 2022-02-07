A bumper public auction of seized weapons is being organised by the Guardia Civil in Alicante Province.

It’s the first sale since November 2019, when there were 1,025 lots on offer.

2,409 items are coming under the hammer this time in late February.

It will also be the final major Guardia gun auction as only registered weapons with a proven historical heritage can be sold off in the future.

Five days of daily viewings will start on February 14 between 9.00 am and 1.00 pm in the Alicante Provincial Council Auditorium on Paseo Campoamor in Alicante City.

The auction will be held at the Guardia offices on Plaza Misericordia from 9.00 am on February 21.

The lots have been authorised by Guardia weapons experts and purchasers have to produce a gun licence.

All guns and rifles up for sale have statutory serial numbers on them.

Undocumented weapons or those that remain unsold will be turned into scrap via smelting or chipping procedures.

MORE COSTA BLANCA NEWS: