HUNGARIAN supermodel Barbara Palvin has featured on an industry-first NFT front cover for Spanish Elle magazine.

The photo shoot, which took place in Sevilla, has been transformed into an NFT which will be sold at auction.

Hungarian Barbara Palvin in the cover of Elle

NFTs – Non-fungible tokens – are virtual collectable tokens that cannot be copied and are bought and sold using cryptocurrency.

In recent years they have exploded onto the market, and have been endorsed by a range of high-profile celebrities.

The cover was created by Catalan crypto artist Gala Mirissa whose unique brand of photography combines art with ‘motion graphics’.

Palvin in Sevilla during her Elle photoshoot (Image: Palvin’s official Instagram)

The cover, titled Mujer ELLE, will be auctioned off later this month with the proceeds going to the Childhood Cancer Organisation.

Elle magazine tweeted: ELLE becomes the first Spanish fashion magazine to go on sale with an NFT cover. Our ‘cover girl’ BarbaraPalvin is transformed into a digital artwork that will be auctioned for charity.

