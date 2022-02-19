SPANISH police have arrested four more people in connection with an illegal company that sold fake Covid passports.

The crackdown, named Operation Jenner, is investigating at least 600 people for using the illegal service, which allegedly includes actors Verónica Echegui and Álex García.

On Saturday, Verónica Echegui received a Goya for the best documentary in Valencia for her short film ‘Totem Loba.’

?? #Goya2022 a Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción ? Tótem Loba, de Verónica Echegui pic.twitter.com/u3unlkxbX9 — Premios Goya (@PremiosGoya) February 12, 2022

Garcia was awarded a Goya for best new actor for his 2015 film The Bride.

The gang involved used a nurse on the inside to falsify data on the official Spanish National Health System.

The scammers had accessed the vaccine registry and later sold the falsified documents for up to €1,000.

The police say the gang used the official computer system to access their clients “so that they could see the complete vaccination schedule and obtain the documentation they needed.”

Actress Veronica Echegui has been nominated for a GOYA award on three previous occasions.

The nurse in question, a 30-year-old woman who was working in a Madrid hospital, has been arrested and admitted in a statement that she had stolen keys in order to access the computers with the files on.

