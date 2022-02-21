GIBRALTAR has sent a message to ‘its rock’ the Queen after she tested positive for COVID-19.

On February 20, Buckingham Palace announced that the 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth had contracted the virus for the first time.

In the statement, the British Royal Household reported that the monarch has ‘mild symptoms similar to a cold’ and that she plans to continue performing ‘light tasks’ this week.

Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo responded quickly with a short but warm message on behalf of her subjects on the Rock.

Her Majesty the Queen has been as much of a rock for us as we have been her Rock. At this time, we wish her the speediest recovery from COVID. I have written to Her Majesty expressing the best wishes of the People of Gibraltar. https://t.co/X3kQELqmGF — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) February 20, 2022

“We wish her the speediest recovery. I have written to Her Majesty expressing the best wishes of the People of Gibraltar.

“Her Majesty has been much of a rock for us as we have been her Rock” he added.

This news comes ten days after it was announced that her son Charles, the Prince of Wales had tested positive for COVID-19 after having been with Her Majesty.

“The Queen will continue to receive medical care and she will follow all appropriate guidelines,” said the palace.

