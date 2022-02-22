TWO people were hospitalised after a hit and run in Spain’s Almeria.

A motorcyclist and their passenger were mowed down on February 5 after a driver sped through traffic lights at junction 33.2 of the A-332 road between Cuevas de Almanzora and the Pulpileña.

Emergency crews raced to the scene near San Juan de los Terreros after the alarm was raised at around 1.20pm.

The victims were rushed by ambulance to hospital for treatment, with one victim suffering serious injuries.

Police launched an investigation after the driver drove away from the scene of the smash.

After checking CCTV footage taken around the time of the incident they were able to trace the driver who now faces up to four years in prison.

The driver is also at risk of losing his driver’s licence for up to four years if found guilty in court number 2 of Huercal-Overain Almeria.

