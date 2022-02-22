A YOUNG woman was left for dead after she was allegedly strangled by her partner in Malaga.

The woman’s partner is due to appear in a Malaga court after being charged with a string of domestic violence offences.

The man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and strangulation following the incident in the neighbourhood of Teatinos on the Costa del Sol.

The 25-year-old woman was found unconscious by paramedics after neighbours on Bulevar Louis Pasteur raised the alarm at around 4.55am on Monday.

Emergency services rushed the woman to Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

READ ALSO: