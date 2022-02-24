A PRISONER lashed out and bit prison guards at a jail in Jaen after being told to return to his cell on Wednesday afternoon.

The 22-year-old thug, who confessed to murdering a 14-year-old girl in Alcala la Real in February, threatened to kill prison officers during the violent outburst.

He has now been moved into solitary confinement following the brutal attack, prison union reps from La Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF) confirmed.

They said: “The prisoner refused to go up to his cell after spending time in the courtyard.

“After officials told him to leave the patio he threatened to kill the prison workers and lashed out, hitting and biting them, causing bruises.”

CSIF praised the ‘rapid action’ of the prison guards and denounced ‘the staff shortage suffered by the prisons of our country, including in Jaen’.

A spokesman from the prison said the attack was ‘absolutely unexpected’ and confirmed two members of staff had been injured and a full assessment of the severity of their injuries was ‘pending’.

They also confirmed that the inmate has been transferred into solitary confinement and is under medical observation.

The self-confessed killer has been behind bars since February 16 after he called 112 and admitted responsibility for the brutal rape and murder of the Jaen teen.

He made the call at 9.30pm on February 15 shortly after the Guardia Civil found the body of a 14-year-old girl lying naked in the ruins of Santo Domingo de Silos church, part of an old castle complex known as Fortaleza de la Mora that sits atop the town.

The family of the girl, who is Spanish with Arab origins, had earlier reported her missing.

Un horror. Se te congela el corazón con un suceso tan espantoso. Estamos muy pendientes de la investigación de un caso que tiene toda mi condena. Un fuerte abrazo a su familia y a toda Alcalá la Real.https://t.co/8WpUrDePAF — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) February 16, 2022

The president of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno tweeted about the ‘horror of such a terrible event’ and offered his condolences to the family.

