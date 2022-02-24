TRAVELLERS and their motorhomes have two brand new sites to stay overnight, just outside Orihuela.

The city’s Environment Department announced the transit areas in the Soto I6, next to the Urban Gardens, and in the BIC of the Palmeral de San Antón.

Orihuela’s own mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, described the ‘Palmeral Overnight Transit Project’ as, “a very important step towards improving tourist choices, and respecting the environment and the balance between the historic Orihuela and a modern municipality.”

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: The Orihuela Mayor annouces the new facilities

He explained that as well as developing some 3,500m2 of facilities, perimeter walls and the renovation of traditional cane fencing have been carried out.

A new Interpretation Centre and Reception has also been built in what was the old House of the Verdú and the House of the Miners.

The project also includes the protection and recovery of some 3,000 palm trees in the nearby plantation.

for which the plantation of nearly three thousand specimens and the constant fight against the weevil.

Bascuñana proclaimed, “today we put more icing on the cake with this parking project for motorhomes that will have all the services they require.”

Adding, “It will be absolutely respectful to the environment.”

Dámaso Aparicio, Orihuela’s Environment Councillor, agreed: “It’s a fabulous space which has sports facilities, we have the interpretation centre, the mountain, the Monte San Miguel hiking route and the monumental city. It’s practically a five-minute walk away.”

The Spanish Association of Caravanning Industry and Commerce (ASEICAR) has lamented the lack of overnight areas for motoring travellers.

It is estimated that each year, 25,000 motorhomes travel through Spain, generating 385 million euros for the tourist economy.

