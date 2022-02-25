A FARMHOUSE in the heart of Barcelona is to be saved for future generations.

Can Garcini, bought by the city council for €7 million in 2021,  is surrounded by blocks of flats and urban sprawl.

H
Barcelona’s Can Garcini, also known as Torre de la Concepcion

One of the last remaining examples of the area’s rural past, it is to be converted into a centre for the elderly.

222 Cg
Idealista’s prototipe pictures

The building, also known as the Torre de la Concepcion, has three floors and a gabled roof.

Dddd
Idealista’s prototipe pictures

Inside, the attic has been fitted out as a dwelling and the main floor distributes the rooms around a large hall.

Ghgh
Idealista’s prototipe pictures

It was set to be knocked down and rebuilt into three distinct units but has now been saved.

READ MORE:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.