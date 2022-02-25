A FARMHOUSE in the heart of Barcelona is to be saved for future generations.

Can Garcini, bought by the city council for €7 million in 2021, is surrounded by blocks of flats and urban sprawl.

Barcelona’s Can Garcini, also known as Torre de la Concepcion

One of the last remaining examples of the area’s rural past, it is to be converted into a centre for the elderly.

The building, also known as the Torre de la Concepcion, has three floors and a gabled roof.

Inside, the attic has been fitted out as a dwelling and the main floor distributes the rooms around a large hall.

It was set to be knocked down and rebuilt into three distinct units but has now been saved.

