A FARMHOUSE in the heart of Barcelona is to be saved for future generations.
Can Garcini, bought by the city council for €7 million in 2021, is surrounded by blocks of flats and urban sprawl.
One of the last remaining examples of the area’s rural past, it is to be converted into a centre for the elderly.
The building, also known as the Torre de la Concepcion, has three floors and a gabled roof.
Inside, the attic has been fitted out as a dwelling and the main floor distributes the rooms around a large hall.
It was set to be knocked down and rebuilt into three distinct units but has now been saved.
