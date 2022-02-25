A man has been jailed for 32 years after putting his girlfriend through three months of extreme abuse at their home in Castellon in the Valencian Community.

Castellon Provincial Court ordered him to pay €79,000 in compensation to the victim.

The man, whose age and details have not been revealed, met the woman at work in September 2019 and they decided to live together.

Things turned sour as he exhibited a jealous streak that manifested itself in extreme abuse.

He began to accuse his girlfriend of sleeping with other men.

In November 2019, his delusions extended to an accusation that she had sex with a dog.

He tied her up and raped her.

The abuse continued and in January 2020, his paranoia over her alleged infidelity saw her forced to strip naked.

He then played a game of Russian Roulette by putting a revolver-type weapon in her mouth and pulling the trigger.

There were no bullets in the gun.

On that same day, he grabbed her in the kitchen and pushed her towards a fire where he burnt her hand.

He then put her head so close to the unit that part of her hair was burnt off.

The torturous regime continued during a car journey on January 13, 2020, when he threatened to kill his girlfriend with a machete, while she was driving.

The car was in the vicinity of Castellon’s Palace of Justice and the woman slowed down, and opened the door and threw herself out onto the street.

Guardia Civil officers outside the Palace of Justice rushed to her aid and arrested the aggressor.

