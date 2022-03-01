A DRIVER has been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a child killed when a car crashed into a lamppost.

The little girl died following the smash in Sevilla in the early hours of Monday morning.

The car – which was carrying six people inside – ploughed into a lamppost at 7.15am on Alvaro Alonso Barba Avenue, at the roundabout in front of Hotel Barcelo.

Police have launched an investigation following the fatality of the little girl. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The 22-year-old driver of the car tested positive on a breathalyser following the deadly smash in the early hours on Monday, police said.

Firefighters fought to save the child at the scene and performed CPR before she was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. She sadly died from her injuries a short time later.

A local police road accident investigation team has taken charge of the proceedings to clarify the circumstances of this accident.

