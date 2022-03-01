THE shift Renew Realty has experienced in the property market over the past few years has been seismic.

Due to the pandemic, the ability to work from home and the introduction of hybrid-working has opened up possibilities of living in a warmer climate for more people than ever before. The market exploded in 2021, resulting in a record year for Renew Realty.

Interestingly, a number of buyers are now seeking a permanent residence here in the Costa Del Sol, rather than a holiday home.

Demand has expanded particularly from Northern to Eastern Europe, USA and Canada, with many buyers much younger – tech millionaires choosing Marbella as their place of residence.

In response to this unprecedented change, Renew have expanded their team with multi-lingual specialists to handle enquiries from around the globe and boast several experienced sales professionals to provide a one-to-one, tailored service to clients selling their homes and buyers flying in for bespoke property tours.

Continual investment is made across marketing, using the best online property portals, plus an App is also available for buyers to search for properties 24/7 from the palm of their hand.

Rest assured, if your property is listed with Renew Realty it will benefit from optimum levels of promotion to attract a healthy level of buyer interest.

Jim Muirhead of Renew Realty commented, “We currently have a number of qualified, active buyers ready to purchase, so we are looking to secure listings to meet this demand”. Perhaps if you are considering selling your home, taking advantage of this buoyant market may pay dividends!

It will be interesting to see how the property market moves throughout 2022.

