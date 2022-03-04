PROPERTY purchases by non-Spanish buyers on the Costa Blanca returned to pre-pandemic levels last year.

Figures from the Association of Notaries showed 21,458 homes were sold to foreigners in 2021- just 4% less than in 2019.

48,134 purchases were registered last year in Alicante Province.

Average prices ranged from €400,000 in Javea to €55,000 in Pinoso.

Foreign purchasers pumped in €167 million last year compared to €144 million three years ago.

Nationality preferences showed the usual variations across the region.

British buyers led on the way on the Orihuela Costa with 683 purchases, followed by Belgian nationals on 534 and Swedish with 416.

In Alicante, Algerians were the dominant group with 270 deals followed by Russians on 203.

Swedish buyers were the top foreign purchasers in both the Torrevieja and Santa Pola areas.

