A CHILD is in serious condition after falling from a boat stashed inside a warehouse on the Costa del Sol.

Rescue teams were alerted to the incident near Calle Algarrobo in the Palo neighbourhood of Malaga.

The 12-year-old plummeted from the upper deck at around 8.20pm on Sunday (March 6).

The Medical Rescue and Intervention Unit of the Royal Fire Department of Malaga (UMSI) were were called to the scene to assist the child.

He was brought to Malaga Children’s Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

