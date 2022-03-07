A DEALER accused of selling drugs to children has been arrested in Sevilla.

He came to the attention of the police when they were called to stop a man driving a vehicle who was acting suspiciously.

Cops said the man tried to escape and ran away but was arrested following a short chase on February 27.

Officers found MDMA and cocaine in his rucksack as well as €5,174 in cash.

It is believed the man would travel to the leisure centre on weekends to sell drugs to young people between the ages of 16 and 25.

He has previous convictions for drug offences and is expected to appear in court in Sevilla this week.

