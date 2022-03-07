THREE people are being probed by the Guardia Civil for illegally storing 700 tonnes of industrial waste via a network of bogus companies.

The Guardia’s environment branch, detected the illegal accumulation of cut-price waste including plastics and computer circuit boards in the Barcelona, Ciudad Real, Leon and Zaragoza areas.

The three men are being investigated over crimes against natural resources and the environment as well as fraud for illegally storing up to 700 tonnes of waste

The investigation began when authorities found waste stored without any legal authorisation in a plot

Two of the people investigated were associated with up to bogus 12 companies related to waste recycling, with registered offices in Madrid, Toledo, Zaragoza, Valencia, Santander and Ciudad Real.

When the Guardia Civil investigated the offices, they all tuned out to be fictitious.

Local authorities in different provinces were told lies about plans to build waste management plants and creating jobs in their individual areas.

A third person being probed is the manager of a Barcelona based recycling company who is accused of illegally disposing waste.

His firm is accused of transporting and delivered waste to the investigated locations and falsely passing off the waste consignments as ‘by-products’ meaning that processing costs were substantially reduced.

