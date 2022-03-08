A thief lied to the Guardia Civil that his van had been stolen after it overturned in a ditch in Agost.

The man, 19, took hand tools, metal beams and two truck batteries from a construction site but his getaway went badly wrong.

His van veered into a ditch outside the site and he was trapped in the vehicle.

He phoned a friend to help him to get out.

They fled the scene in another vehicle leaving all of the loot inside the van.

The brazen teenage thief then reported the van as stolen to the Guardia Civil in an attempt to show that he did not commit the robbery.

Officers discovered the upturned vehicle which matched the man’s report.

There was no evidence of a break-in with the keys inside the van’s ignition, and an array of stolen items from the construction site.

The robber, who has a criminal record, was arrested for theft; filing a false crime report; road safety violations; and not having a driving licence.

His friend, 21, was also detained.

