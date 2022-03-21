THE government of Gibraltar will cease funding the Miss Gibraltar beauty pageant, saying it is ‘no longer appropriate’ for governments to organise such events.

The ministry of culture said that the decision does not mean it is banning the competition outright, and has invited anyone interested in organising the event privately to get in touch.

Funding of the contest costs the taxpayer £105,000 annually.

The first Miss Gibraltar pageant was held in 1959, with each year’s winner going on to represent the rock at Miss World.

Janice Sampere is the reigning Miss Gibraltar, competing in Miss World in Puerto Rico in 2021.

Janice Sampere at the 2021 contest.

Photo: Miss Gibraltar.

The government says despite this policy change, it will continue to provide funding for the Miss World licence, meaning the next winner of the competition will still be able to compete in the global event.

“In the knowledge that the Miss Gibraltar show remains a popular event with some, the Government will continue to fund the cost of the licence for Gibraltar for the organisation of a contest by any interested third party, but will not be organising or funding the event for itself.

“The Government has no doubt that there will be plenty of interest from potential organisers and sponsors to add their name to the Miss Gibraltar pageant,” a statement from Number 6 Convent Place said.

Parties interested in taking over organising the event should contact City Hall by April 29.

