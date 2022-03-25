A five-year-old boy died from smoke poisoning after an Almoradi apartment caught fire on Thursday evening.

The blaze started shortly before 9.00 pm at the property on Calle Granados.

Early indications suggested the fire originated from a stove.

CALLE GRANADOS

The boy’s grandparents initially tried to put out the fire without opting to leave the apartment.

The grandfather continued with his efforts before escaping out of the building while his wife and grandson went out onto the fourth-floor balcony.

They were both seriously affected by the large amount of smoke emitted by the fire.

The youngster lost consciousness and paramedics were unable to revive him.

His grandmother was taken to Orihuela’s Vega Baja Hospital in a serious condition, along with her husband.

An Almoradi Policia Local officer was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

It took firefighters an hour to extinguish the blaze.

