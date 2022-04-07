2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Cabo Roig - € 125,000

Townhouse Cabo Roig, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 125,000

New to the market is this beautifully presented 2 bed townhouse with access to communal pool for sale in Cabo Roig. Entering through the pedestrian gate you have a spacious front garden with barbecue and seating area and the covered terrace. The front door leads into the spacious living room and semi open kitchen with patio doors leading out to a small covered patio area. On the right hand side of the lounge is a WC. To the side of the front door is a staircase that takes you to the top floor where you will find two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom is bright, has… See full property details